Riddhima Kapoor Sahni showers love on mommy Neetu Kapoor before she heads back to Delhi; See Pics

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a beautiful post for mommy Neetu Kapoor and it is all about love.

and ’s darling daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following across the world. The lady is often seen sharing heartfelt posts for his love ones and her Instagram posts are treat for the fans. After all, Riddhima is seen giving a glimpse of her happy moments with the family along with sharing throwback pics with parents Rishi and Neetu and brother . Interestingly, the lady was in Mumbai for quite some time now and was seen spending quality time with them.

Now Riddhima has shared another update about her life as she heads back to Delhi. But before leaving for Delhi, Riddhima showered love on her mother Neetu. She shared a beautiful picture from her 40th birthday celebration wherein she was seen sitting in mommy’s lap and captioned it as “love” followed by a heart emoticon. Riddhima had also shared videos in her Instagram stories wherein she was on her way to the airport with daughter Samara. She also gave a glimpse of empty airports due to COVID 19 outbreak.

Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s post for Neetu Kapoor:

Earlier, Neetu had shared an unmissable picture of her family on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. This fam jam pic included her posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riddhima, Randhir Kapoor, Reema Jain, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and others. While Rishi was no longer a part of this family picture, Neetu was certainly missing his presence. Sharing this picture, Neetu captioned the picture as, “Karva Chauth with family. miss you Kapoor sahab.”

