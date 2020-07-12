  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni slams fake news of her & Ranbir Kapoor testing positive: Stop spreading rumours

Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima KapooSahni took to social media to clarify the fake news also slam the said user for tweeting such baseless news.
4923 reads Mumbai
News,Ranbir Kapoor,Amitabh Bachchan,Riddhima Kapoor SahniRiddhima Kapoor Sahni slams fake news of her & Ranbir Kapoor testing positive, calls it 'attention seeking'
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hours after Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan got tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, various reports, solely based on rumours, started doing the rounds. One such fake news was that of Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karan Johar also testing positive. However, Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima took to Twitter to clarify the same and also slam the said user for tweeting such baseless news. 

The fake tweet read, "Confirmed: #RanbirKapoor NeetuKapoor,#KaranJohar also test positive for Covid 19. #AgastyaNanda, Grandson of #AmitabhBachchan attended birthday party hosted by #RiddhimaKapoor." Riddhima seemed irked by the fake news as she clarified this fake tweet. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics." 

Take a look:   

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Social media went into an overdrive after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan shared that they had tested positive for coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan's tweet read, "I have tested CoviD positive ..  shifted to Hospital  .. hospital informing  authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !" 

Whereas son Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you." 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Shame on those spreading false news about this. Get a life.

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

So he requests his family n staff to stay calm through twitter. Oh well !

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement