Riddhima Kapoor Sahni slams fake news of her & Ranbir Kapoor testing positive: Stop spreading rumours

Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima KapooSahni took to social media to clarify the fake news also slam the said user for tweeting such baseless news.

Hours after Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan got tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, various reports, solely based on rumours, started doing the rounds. One such fake news was that of , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and also testing positive. However, 's daughter Riddhima took to Twitter to clarify the same and also slam the said user for tweeting such baseless news.

The fake tweet read, "Confirmed: #RanbirKapoor NeetuKapoor,#KaranJohar also test positive for Covid 19. #AgastyaNanda, Grandson of #AmitabhBachchan attended birthday party hosted by #RiddhimaKapoor." Riddhima seemed irked by the fake news as she clarified this fake tweet. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics."

Social media went into an overdrive after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan shared that they had tested positive for coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan's tweet read, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !"

Whereas son Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

