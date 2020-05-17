Riddhima Kapoor Sahni takes us down memory lane as she shares a rare picture of the entire Kapoor family

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni again treats fans with a rare throwback picture of the entire Kapoor family where we can see Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Ramsarni Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, little Riddhima Kapoor, little Kareena Kapoor and others sharing a frame.

A day after the demise of Irrfan Khan, the nation woke up to the sad news of the death of on April 30, 20202. From Bollywood actors, sports stars to political personalities, everyone took to social media to mourn the death of the veteran actor. Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who was in New Delhi was denied permission to fly to Mumbai, and therefore, she travelled by road to reach Mumbai. Riddhima who is very close to her father has been sharing old and throwback photos of Rishi and the family on her Instagram account for the past few days.

After sharing a loving picture of Rishi Kapoor and , today, Riddhima treated fans with an old picture of the entire Kapoor family. In the throwback picture shared, we can see Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Ramsarni Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, little Riddhima Kapoor, little Kareena Kapoor and others sharing the frame. This is a very special moment where we get to see the entire Kapoor Khandaan strike for a perfect family picture. Sharing the black and white picture, Riddhima captioned it with a heart and wrote 'Classic'.

(Also Read: Late actor Rishi Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's photos show endearing bond the father and daughter shared)

Meanwhile, on the 13th prayer meet of Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima shared the frame of Rishi Kapoor as she stood along and offered her prayers to her ‘papa’. At the prayer meet of Rishi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, , Randhir Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and among others were snapped at the Kapoor residence.

Check out the picture here:

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor underwent cancer treatment in New York and after a year-long battle, the veteran actor succumbed to leukemia on April 30, 2020, and post his demise, the Kapoor family released an official statement to announce that Rishi Kapoor was in a cheerful mood even through the last minutes.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×