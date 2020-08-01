Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wears Rishi Kapoor’s watch; Says ‘My dad is with me always’
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been carrying the memory of her father, the late Rishi Kapoor, on her wrist, literally.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Riddhima posted a picture where she is seen flaunting a luxury watch that belonged to her dad. "My dad is with me always. #dadswatch.#dadsblessing," she captioned the image.Riddhima is currently spending time with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai. She arrived here from Delhi a few days after Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, along with daughter Samara. Last month, she had even hosted a low-key birthday affair for Neetu.
Credits :IANS
