Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes ‘darling’ Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday; Check out

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the daughter of legendary actor Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, on the other hand, is the daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor . Rishi Kapoor was the brother of Randhir Kapoor. And hence, Riddhima and Kareena are first cousins by birth.

The bond of siblings in B-Town’s Kapoor family surely cannot be missed. And today is one such day where fans can witness such a bond. Today, Bollywood actress and fashionista Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned a year older. She has turned 41 years old and clearly leaves no moment unturned to prove that age is just a number. Moments after the clock struck 12 at midnight, cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a lovely message for the Laal Singh Chaddha actress and it surely cannot be ignored.

In a sweet Instagram message today, Riddhima in her Instagram story wrote, “Happy happiest bday darling Bebo #beautifulinsideout” along with a pink heart emoji. In the message, a photo was attached wherein Kareena, her mother Babita Kapoor and Riddhima can be seen next to each other.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a very popular actress in the Bollywood film industry. Noted for playing a variety of characters in a range of film genres—from romantic comedies to crime dramas—Kapoor is the recipient of several accolades and is one of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses.

After making her acting debut in 2000 in Refugee, Kapoor did not think twice to ponder upon whether she should pursue her career in acting or not. She is praised for her performances in various films like Jab We Met (2007) and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012), the thrillers Kurbaan (2009) and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012), and the dramas We Are Family (2010), Heroine (2012) and Udta Punjab (2016) ---all of which were a hit. Adding up, she knows the art to master the box-office numbers as her films namely Singham Returns (2014), Good Newwz (2019), and the dramas 3 Idiots (2009), Bodyguard (2011), and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) were commercially successful.

Work-wise, Kapoor will star in Sujoy Ghosh's film adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X for Netflix and another untitled film directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Riddhima, on the other hand, has not ventured into the acting business and chose to be a jewellery designer.

