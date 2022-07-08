Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes her 'lifeline' Neetu Kapoor on her birthday with adorable PIC: Love you always

The evergreen Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today, on the 8th of July. She is among the most noted actresses of the Hindi film industry in the ‘70s and ‘80s at a very young age. After a hiatus, she came back with a bang with beautiful gems such as Love Aaj Kal and Do Dooni Chaar. This year has been super special for her. She recently featured in mega-hit JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor.

On her birthday, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished her mother in the sweetest way possible. She shared an adorable selfie on Instagram and wrote, "Happiest Birthday lifeline Love you always & forever". After her cute wish, Neetu Kapoor reacted to it and dropped love emoticons. Fans too wished Neetu Kapoor in the comment section. A user wrote, "Happy birthday mam". Others dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Check Neetu Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is on cloud nine as she is soon going to be a grandparent as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child together. Talking about Ranbir-Alia's pregnancy announcement, the Student Of The Year actress shared a photo on Instagram of the couple from the hospital, writing, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” She also shared a photo featuring a lion and lioness with their cub. To note, after a few years of dating, Ranbir and Alia took their relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14 this year in the presence of close friends and family members.

