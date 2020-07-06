  1. Home
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's latest selfie with mom Neetu Kapoor & daughter Samara makes for an endearing sight

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been making sure to spend ample amount of time with her mom Neetu Kapoor. Meanwhile, check out their latest selfie.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been a constant support for Neetu Kapoor post the demise of Rishi Kapoor. The yesteryear superstar passed away on 30th April 2020. The two of them also keep on sharing some fond memories of the late actor on social media for his fans. Riddhima was not able to attend Rishi Kapoor’s funeral as she was in Delhi back then. However, she did make it to Mumbai later on after getting prior permission to travel to the city.

As we speak of this, Riddhima has once again shared a selfie on her Instagram handle which makes for an endearing sight. She can be seen posing with her mom Neetu Kapoor and daughter Samara. The best part here is that the mother-daughter duo is seen twinning in white outfits and flaunting cool shades. Little Samara, on the other hand, is wearing a monochrome outfit and is seen making some quirky expression while looking at the camera.

Check out the picture below:

Apart from that, Riddhima has been frequently sharing numerous unseen throwback pictures of her dad Rishi Kapoor thereby treating the late actor’s fam-jam. Recently, she gifted Neetu Kapoor a pup named Doodle. The latter had also shared an adorable picture with her new furry friend on Instagram that literally melted the hearts of many people! A few days back, Riddhima also had an AMA session with her fans on social media in which she revealed a lot of facts related to her as well as the other members of the family including Ranbir Kapoor.

