  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Riddhima Kapoor Shani enjoys quarantine dinner night with mommy Neetu Kapoor; Shares a beautiful selfie

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is winning hearts as she shared a beautiful picture with her mother Neetu Kapoor as they twin in black for a quarantine dinner night.
6516 reads Mumbai
Riddhima Kapoor Shani enjoys quarantine dinner night with mommy Neetu Kapoor; Shares a beautiful selfie Riddhima Kapoor Shani enjoys quarantine dinner night with mommy Neetu Kapoor; Shares a beautiful selfie
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rishi Kapoor’s unfortunate demise on April 30 this year has been one of the most shocking incidents for the Kapoor family as well as the entire nation. Our heart goes out to the late actor’s wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor. While it has been a difficult time for the Kapoors, their life seems to be coming back on track gradually. Undoubtedly, Riddhima has been Neetu’s biggest support during this time and made sure to spend ample of time with her, be it by playing games together or making her mother her personal hairstylist during the lockdown.

And this time, Riddhima decided to add on some more happy moments to their lockdown diaries as she enjoyed a quarantine dinner with Neetu. The lady even shared a beautiful selfie from their dinner night wherein the mother daughter duo was seen twinning in black and they looked ravishing. Riddhima captioned the picture as, “Thursday night dinner with mommy #quarantinedinnerideas,” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor’s selfie from their quarantine date night:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thursday night dinner with mommy #quarantinedinnerideas

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Recently, Riddhima also treated her fans with a beautiful picture of three generations featuring her mommy Neetu and daughter Samara. In the photo, the lady was seen posing with Neetu and Samara, as the veteran actress clicked a selfie. Riddhima captioned the picture as, “Three generations love & only love @neetu54…” Besides, she also shared a classic frame of Rishi Kapoor’s family picture with his parents Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor and brother Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement