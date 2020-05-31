Riddhima Kapoor shares an adorable childhood picture with Ranbir Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor; Says 'We miss you'

Riddhima Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor by sharing a cute and rare childhood picture of her and Ranbir Kapoor posing with their father.

One of the most shocking pieces of news that left Bollywood in a state of grief was ’s demise last month in Mumbai. The senior star left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020, after a 2 year battle with cancer. And while the Kapoor’s are still struggling to cope with the loss, Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing throwback pictures of the legendary actor on social media as she reminisced her time with her father.

Recently, Riddhima shared a throwback picture of her and having some fun time with Rishi Kapoor. In this childhood picture shared, we can see Rishi Kapoor looking charming as always donning a black t-shirt, on the other hand, we can see little Ranbir who looks elated flaunting his cute smile as he sits on his father's lap while posing for the camera. While Rishi and Ranbir give a perfect pose for this perfect picture, it is Riddhima who has grabbed our attention. The cute little girl is looking downwards while sitting on her father's lap and not bothered to pose. Sharing this adorable throwback picture, Riddhima wrote, "We miss you."

Meanwhile, recently, on Rishi Kapoor's first month death anniversary, his wife Neetu shared a throwback photo and wrote, “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye Cheerio, here I go on my way With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye Give me a smile, I can keep for a while In my heart while I'm away.” Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was all heart for parents throwback photo and Neetu’s ode for late Rishi Kapoor. The senior actor’s son-in-law, Bharat Sahni also remembered late Rishi Kapoor and shared a photo on social media.

