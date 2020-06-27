Riddhima Kapoor shares ‘most fave’ photo of late Rishi Kapoor & Samara twinning in sunglasses & it’s priceless

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 after he succumbed to an year long battle with cancer

We all know that is not on social media but we are glad that his sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is quite active on Instagram and makes sure to share unseen photos of the Kapoor clan. From sharing throwback photos of and to sharing childhood pictures of Ranbir, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s social media game is always on point, and today, Riddhima brightened up the day when she shared a collage of Rishi Kapoor and daughter Samara wherein the two are seen twinning in sunglasses.

In the picture, we can see a collage of Riddhima’s daughter Samara and late grandfather Rishi Kapoor, wherein the two are twinning in sunglasses and seeing the photo, we can totally say that the two look like mirror image of each other, and alongside the photo, Riddhima wrote, “Most fave pic #twinning”. During a recent interaction with fans on Instagram, Riddhima was asked whether she and Ranbir, just like other siblings, fight and to this, Riddhima said that yes they fight all the time. Also, another fan asked if she has a nutritionist, to which Riddhima mentioned that mommy Neetu is her home nutritionist. Riddhima further stated that she takes her mother as an inspiration.

We all know that Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 after he succumbed to a yearlong battle with cancer and due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Riddhima Kapoor couldn’t be part of the last rites. However, Riddhima travelled by road from Delhi to Mumbai to be with her mother.

