Riddhima Kapoor shares photos of Neetu Kapoor on ‘mommy’s’ birthday eve & we are excited for the celebrations

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has kick-started mom Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebrations as she took to social media to share selfies with her mom.
2172 reads Mumbai Updated: July 7, 2020 11:40 am
Riddhima Kapoor shares photos of Neetu Kapoor on ‘mommy’s’ birthday eve & we are excited for the celebrations Riddhima Kapoor shares photos of Neetu Kapoor on ‘mommy’s’ birthday eve & we are excited for the celebrations
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been quarantining with mom Neetu Kapoor at their Mumbai residence and their mother-daughter time is something that we totally envy. From working out to clicking selfies and eating healthy and yummy food, Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor are making sure to make the most of their time together before Riddhima goes back to New Delhi. Now we all know that Neetu Kapoor will celebrate her birthday tomorrow i.e. July 8, 2020, and Riddhima is making sure to make this quarantine birthday special for his mommy.

And today, Riddhima shares a series of photos on Instagram stories and while in one photo, we can see Riddhima posing with her granddaughter, Samara, in the other photo, Neetu and Riddhima are seen clicking a selfie, and alongside the photo, Riddhima wrote, “My mommy’s birthday eve…” Now we all know that while Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media, sister Riddhima Kapoor is quite active on Instagram and during a recent interaction with fans on Instagram, Riddhima was asked whether she and Ranbir, just like other siblings, fight and to this, Riddhima said that yes they fight all the time. Also, another fan asked if she has a nutritionist, to which Riddhima mentioned that mommy Neetu is her home nutritionist. Riddhima further stated that she takes her mother as an inspiration. Also, Riddhima and Neetu are keeping busy with the new member of their family - a a Shih Tzu puppy, whom they have named Doodle Kapoor and Riddhima has been regularly sharing adorable clicks of the ball of fur.

Talking about late Rishi Kapoor, the veteran actor passed away on April 30, 2020 after he succumbed to a yearlong battle with cancer.

Check out Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's post here:

Credits :Instagram

