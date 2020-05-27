Riddhima Kapoor shares throwback photos from 'good times' with Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared throwback photos with father Rishi Kapoor along with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Check out the photos here.

It is going to be almost a month when the entertainment industry was left shocked by the news of 's demise. The actor left for heavenly abode on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer. The Kapoor family is still coping with the loss of the veteran actor and time and again, Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni keeps sharing throwback photos on social media, reminiscing their time together. Today, she shared some new photos on social media and it has definitely left everyone nostalgia.

Riddhima shared photos of Rishi Kapoor with and and also, her little daughter Samara. From photos of an event that they all attended along with Rishi to other fond memories. She also shared a photo of mother Neetu along with Samara and called them her faves. Riddhima keeps sharing photos on her social media as she recalled memories with her father with throwback photos.

Check out Ridhdima Kapoor Sahni's throwback photos with Rishi Kapoor and others:

ALSO READ: Throwback Tuesday: Ranbir Kapoor hugging dad Rishi Kapoor as Riddhima smiles in a childhood pic is pure gold

She had also penned a sweet message for Kapoor upon his demise and wrote, 'Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever.'

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×