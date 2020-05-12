Riddhima Kapoor shares a throwback PIC of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor & Samara twinning in blue outfits

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recalls old memories as she shares a throwback family picture of late Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Samara Sahni. Check it out.

left for his heavenly abode on 30th April 2020 leaving all his fans, family members, and well-wishers in utter shock and grief. He has left behind a void which will be very difficult to fill for a very long time. The legendary actor had been battling with cancer for almost one and a half years and was receiving treatment in New York for the same. He came back to India a few months back with wife .

Ever since Rishi Ji’s untimely demise, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been recalling his fond memories every single day. She has been sharing multiple throwback pictures of the late actor on social media. In fact, she has shared another memorable picture a little while back in which she and her daughter Samara can be seen posing with the latter’s grandparents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The entire family is seen twinning in blue outfits as seen in the picture.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was in Delhi with her family on the day of Rishi Kapoor’s death because of which she could not attend his funeral. Later on, she came to Mumbai after seeking special permission to take part in the final rites. Talking about Rishi Kapoor, the late actor’s last movie Sharmaji Namkeen will be completed using advanced VFX technology and get released into the theatres as revealed by the makers. The movie also features Juhi Chawla as the female lead.

