Riddhima Kapoor talks about how her family dealt with Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor's demises; says 'We’ve got more united'

The famous Kapoor family of Bollywood has been contributing to the Hindi film industry for over 95 years. Starting from Prithviraj Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, the clan has given several actors with immense talent for four generations from 1929 and counting.

The Kapoor family lost two veterans Rishi Kapoor (2020) and Rajiv Kapoor (2021) from its third generation within a year. Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor has revealed how the family coped with their losses.

Riddhima Kapoor talks about dad Rishi Kapoor and uncle Rajiv Kapoor

In a recent interview with Anushka Arora on her YouTube channel, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni opened up about losing her father Rishi Kapoor and uncle Rajiv Kapoor and how the family dealt with their demises.

"We have all got closer since then. We look after each other a little bit more. It has brought the family very close. A lot of family members have passed on in our (whole) family, all of us have become closer and united," Riddhima shared.

"We call each other up every other day. We are on FaceTime. We don't have to meet every single day but we are in touch," she added.

Riddhima discusses family dynamics

Riddhima also spoke about the new additions to the Kapoor family, Ranbir Kapoor's wife, actress Alia Bhatt and their daughter, Raha. The jewellery designer shared that she refers to Raha as "strawberry", and the munchkin calls her "boo".

Advertisement

She added that her daughter Samaira Kapoor calls her brother, Ranbir Kapoor as "RK".

Riddhima further shared that she had asked Samaira to call him "mamaji" or "uncle", however, the Brahmastra actor wants her to call him by his initials.

Riddhima Kapoor's posts about Rishi Kapoor after his demise

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni often shares pictures of her late dad, Rishi Kapoor on Instagram. In 2022, Riddhima shared a framed picture of her father while wishing him on his birth anniversary.

Soon after his demise in 2020, Riddhima mourned the loss of her dad on her Instagram handle. She penned a heartfelt note in the caption. "RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you every day," an excerpt from her post read.

The caption further stated that she would miss talking to him on FaceTime.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018. He went to New York for his treatment and returned in September 2019. A year later, the late actor was admitted to a hospital due to breathing difficulties. He died on April 30, 2020.

Advertisement

Rishi Kapoor is best remembered for his roles in films like Nagina, Naseeb, Chandni, Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahin, Daamini, Amar Akbar Anthony, Agneepath, Love Aaj Kal, Deewana, Laila Majnu, Karz and many more.

He was last seen in a posthumous appearance in the film, Sharmajee Namkeen. The actor couldn't complete the movie and his role was then offered to Paresh Rawal. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, it was released in 2022.

Rajiv Kapoor suffered a heart attack on February 9, 2021. Rajiv was staying with his brother, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor at the time of his demise. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

Rajiv's notable performance was in the 1985 movie, Ram Teri Ganga Maili. It was co-written and directed by his father, actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

He gave his posthumous and final film appearance in Toolsidas Junior. The film was released in 2022.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima reveals ‘cute’ niece Raha calls her THIS; feels little one looks like Alia Bhatt and late Rishi Kapoor