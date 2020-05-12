Riddhima Kapoor time travels to childhood as she shares an old pic with Rishi Kapoor & one of Neetu’s birthday

Riddhima Kapoor took to Instagram to share yet another series of throwback photos with her late father Rishi Kapoor. One of them was a rare photo from her childhood and the other one was from Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebration.

It has been over 10 days since the demise of senior Bollywood actor and his fans are still in a state of shock over his death. The actor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, at a hospital in Mumbai and passed away at 8:45 AM IST after a 2 year battle with leukemia. Post his demise and funeral, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni drove with her family from New Delhi to be with and mom . Since then, Riddhima has been remembering her dad by sharing throwback photos with him.

Recently, Riddhima shared yet another series of throwback photos with her late father. In one of the photos, Riddhima can be seen as a child with dad Rishi Kapoor. The adorable childhood photo was a rare treat for the senior star’s fans. In another photo, we can see Riddhima, Samara, Bharat Sahni posing with Rishi Kapoor and birthday girl Neetu Kapoor in a throwback moment. The adorable moment saw a happy Rishi Kapoor posing with daughter Riddhima, granddaughter Samara and son-in-law Bharat.

Meanwhile, post Rishi Kapoor’s demise, the entire Bollywood industry was left in shock and grief. Senior star Amitabh Bachchan was heartbroken over the loss of his dear friend. Stars like , , , Vicky Kaushal, and others penned sweet tributes to the senior star who passed away on April 30, 2020. The senior star was last seen in The Body with Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita and Vedhika. He was also a part of ’s Hollywood adaptation project, The Intern.

Check out Riddhima Kapoor's throwback photos with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor:

