Riddhima sends Mother’s Day wishes to ‘iron lady’ Neetu: I’m a STRONG woman because a STRONG woman raised me

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pens a sweet note for mommy Neetu Kapoor and calls her iron lady.

The Mother’s day is about it begin in a while and it is a day that is celebrated to pay a tribute to a mother’s unconditional love and her countless sacrifices. Not just commoners but several celebrities will also be seen taking to social media to pen heartwarming messages for their respective mothers on the special day. Interestingly, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has already taken the social media by a storm with an adorable post for mommy on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

The lady shared a monochromatic picture of herself with her mother and called her an iron lady. In the caption, she had sent Mother’s Day wishes to Neetu and stated that she is a strong lady because she has been raised by a strong woman and expressed her love for her mother. “I am a STRONG woman because a STRONG woman raised me! Happy Mother’s Day my Iron Lady ! Love you most,” Riddhima wrote in the caption along with the heart emoticons. This isn’t all. She also shared throwback pictures of the veteran actress and had also sent love to her aunt Rima Jain on the special day.

Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s post for her mother Neetu Kapoor:

Meanwhile, Riddhima is also seen penning down some heartwarming posts for her father time and again. In fact, she often treats fans with adorable throwback pictures of the late actor on social media and this is what she did on his first death anniversary lately. Taking to her Instagram handle, Riddhima wrote, "If only i could hear you call me mushk once more ...“Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.”– Dorothy Mae Cavendish I love you always."

