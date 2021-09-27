Ridhhima shares sweet birthday wish for rockstar bro Ranbir Kapoor; Alia Bhatt & Neetu smile in throwback PIC

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor will turn a year older on Tuesday, September 28. Just hours ago his birthday, sister Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni, took to social media to share a slew of stunning pictures of her ‘rockstar bro’. While doing so, Ridhhima also penned a short heartfelt note for Ranbir hailing him as ‘young but wiser’. In the picture shared by her, Ranbir can be seen all smiles as mother and girlfriend Alia Bhatt join the picture frame.

Ridhhima shared, “To my ‘rockstar’ bro -Here’s wishing you a very happy b’day !!!!! We love you so much #youngerbutwiser.” On her Instagram story, the Kapoor sister shared another cute photo of the star as mother Neetu plants a sweet kiss on his cheeks. Lastly, the trio can also be seen posing for a cool pic as the camera captures them. The sunglasses donned by Neetu and Ranbir absolutely steals the show.

Take a look at the posts below:

In terms of work, was last seen in the 2018 biographical comedy film, Sanju. Currently, he has a dozen projects lined up in the pipeline. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch him feature alongside girlfriend in Ayan Mukerji directed sci-fi flick Brahmastra. Post this, he will also be seen alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera.

Last month, the actor’s photos from Delhi also grabbed the headlines. Reportedly, the actor was busy shooting alongside for Luv Ranjan’s yet untitled film. During Raksha Bandhan, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gave his fans a sneak peek into the Rakhi celebrations of the elite star.

