Ridhi Dogra backs Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; asks trolls 'Don't become so intolerant'

Today, on December 7, Ridhi Dogra posted her thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor's recent film Animal. Following her post, fans and followers flooded the comments section with criticism, claiming that she is endorsing the controversial themes of Animal. In response, the Jawan actor gave some amazing replies to the trolls.

Ridhi Dogra responds to trolls on Animal review

Animal hit theaters on December 1, sparking diverse opinions from critics and audiences alike. Numerous celebrities have shared their reviews of the film. Joining in, actor Ridhi Dogra also shared her thoughts and wrote, “Tripping on this ! What a film. Anyone who feels triggered, should respect their feelings and not watch the film. Coz this film has deeper meanings about attachments & consequences and a triggered heart won’t be able to take it. But #theanimal loved it all @imvangasandeep.”

Ridhi's fans and followers trolled the actress for sharing a positive review. One user wrote, “Sucking up to get roles. Don't blame ya. But the movie is an embarrassment, so don't gaslight everyone by using the word "triggered". G'day to you.” To this Riddhi replied, “Well I loved Arjun Reddy and Kabir singh. There are problematic people all around us.. All Kinda of ppl exist. And story telling should be showing all kinds. Don’t become so intolerant. Someone very soon will have a problem with you breathing.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Another user wrote, “unfollowing.. i expected better standards from you.”

Amid backlash, Ridhi in response wrote, “When you’re through with your triggers you’ll be able to see. Don’t follow me. It’s fine. Sending love your way,” and added a red heart, an evil eye and a smiley emoji.

Take a look:

About Animal

Animal is a captivating crime thriller featuring outstanding actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film delves into a narrative marked by violence and conflicts, possibly stemming from the strained father-son relationship.

In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor takes on a crucial role, illustrating the complex bond between a father and a son. Anil Kapoor, an experienced actor, plays the character of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the narrative. Rashmika Mandanna assumes the vital female role of Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol recalls when his Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor told him how he proposed to Alia Bhatt