Ridhi Dogra heaps praise on Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan; reveals her favorite movie of Salman Khan

Ridhi Dogra is all set to feature in one of the most anticipated films of the year, Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The Prevue of Jawan was unveiled on 10th June and has been creating buzz on social media. Amid this, Ridhi hosted an interactive session on Twitter to answer some fans' questions. During the session, the actress praised her Jawan co-star SRK and also revealed her favorite Salman Khan movie. Notably, the actress is also set to share screens with Bhaijaan in Tiger 3.

Ridhi Dogra heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan and reveals favorite Salman Khan movie

On July 23, Ridhi Dogra hosted an interactive session on her Twitter account and gave some interesting answers to fans' questions. A fan asked the actress what quality she liked the most about SRK while working with the superstar. Ridhi replied, "Everything. Normally when you meet your favorites in person you get disappointed coz they r human. But he’s as exceptional in person and at work as you read and hear of him. Such a gift of a human. Ok I’m gonna stop."

Another fan asked, "@iRidhiDogra favourite salman movie? #AskRidhi." The actress replied, "Hum aapke hain koun…!"

In an interview with NDTV, Ridhi opened up about her working experience with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. She revealed that it was more of a learning session with these great actors. The actress said, “I was more interested in how they are at work, and what they are bringing to the table. I learned so much just by observing them as an actor.”

Ridhi further added, “I saw a childlike energy in both of them, how invested they were in their jobs and everything else.”

About Jawan and Tiger 3

SRK has joined hands with Atlee for the upcoming film Jawan. The film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in significant roles. Jawan is set to release on September 7.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated films that fans are waiting for. It stars Katrina Kaif and is set to release on November 10.

ALSO READ: Ridhi Dogra reveals Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have 'childlike energy', shares working experience