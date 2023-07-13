Ridhi Dogra on sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan: 'I did these films because...'

Bollywood actress Ridhi Dogra is slowly but steadily making her presence felt. Recently, she discussed her experiences on working with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and Salman Khan in Tiger 3. Additionally, she added how these opportunities impacted her as an actor.

Dogra revealed how terrified she was initially, with the opportunity of working with such established names of the industry. However, she quickly realised that both Khans were extremely kind and friendly. They made her feel like a member of their family. Also, their kind and cheerful demeanour put her at ease, allowing her to immerse herself completely in her work.

Ridhi Dogra on working with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan: A life-changing experience

Dogra expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be working with these industry titans, to the extent of calling it life-changing. She emphasised the important lessons that she acquired from both the Khans, especially the craft of acting. Their dedication and expertise, according to Dogra, left an indelible mark on her. She cited their ability to give full-bodied portrayals as a major influence on her own approach to acting. Dogra's relationship with the Khans surely influenced her career trajectory, lending her useful insights and experiences.

Bollywood actress Ridhi Dogra takes calculated risks to learn and grow

Dogra understands that while the risks associated with her decisions to take on significant tasks such early on in her career are not lost on her, she also saw it as an opportunity to grow as an artist. Her motive was to understand, basis a genuine curiosity on how large-scale productions work. Safe to say, Dogra's determination to face problems and learn from her experiences has paid off, boosting her confidence and ability as an actor.

Dogra's career might serve as an example to budding performers, illustrating the benefits of taking cautious chances and approaching opportunities with an open mind. Her narrative emphasises the significance of perseverance, persistence, and lifelong learning in reaching one's goals.

Looks like Ridhi Dogra is destined for a bright and long-lasting career in Bollywood, thanks to her skill, increased confidence, and invaluable lessons learnt from working with industry legends. Her experiences with the Khans have surely established a good basis for her future endeavours, and fans are anxious to see her progress and artistic prowess on the big screen.

Aside from her work with the Khans, Dogra has also acted in films such as "Pitchers" and "Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se." She is now working on upcoming projects such as "Jawan" and "Tiger 3."

