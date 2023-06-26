Ridhi Dogra reveals Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have 'childlike energy', shares working experience

Ridhi Dogra is one of the popular Indian actresses who is known for her roles as Nisha Jindal in Woh Apna Sa, Nusrat in Asur, Astha in The Married Woman, Priya in Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? The actress is having a great time in her career as her performances in the films Lakadbaggha and Asur 2 are receiving praise from the audience. Now, Ridhi is all set to share screen spaces with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the upcoming Jawan and Tiger 3 respectively. In a recent interview, Ridhi Dogra shared her working experience with the two actors.

Ridhi Dogra reveals SRK and Salman Khan have ‘childlike energy’

In a recent interview with NDTV, Ridhi Dogra opened up about her working experience with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. She said that it was more of a learning session with these great actors. Expressing her excitement, Ridhi said, “I was more interested in how they are at work, and what they are bringing to the table. I learned so much just by observing them as an actor.”

The 38-year-old actress revealed that both SRK and Salman Khan are devoted to their work. Praising their dedication and commitment, Ridhi Dogra said that she was amazed to see their passion and love while working for Jawan and Tiger 3. When she was asked how the actors were on the sets, Dogra said, “I saw a childlike energy in both of them, how invested they were in their jobs and everything else.”

Continuing her praise session for SRK and Salman, the Asur 2 actress said that they have got the X-factors, and that are “dedication, passion, and faith in teamwork,” for which they are “ruling the roost” even today. She was thrilled to see how both of them love to work together and invest their time and energy in the present time, which makes them great artists.

About Jawan and Tiger 3

Shah Rukh Khan has joined hands with Atlee for the upcoming film Jawan. On June 25, SRK hosted an ‘AskSRK’ session on Twitter to celebrate his 31 years in the industry. During the interactive session, a fan asked about the update of the Jawan teaser. Replying to the same, the actor said, "It’s all ready getting other assets in place. Don’t worry it’s all in a happy place…#Jawan." The film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in significant roles.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated films that fans are waiting for. It stars Katrina Kaif and is set to release in November this year.

