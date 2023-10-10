Ridhi Dogra reveals Shah Rukh Khan told her THIS during their first meet on Atlee directorial Jawan sets

Jawan has achieved the title of the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever in India. The film boasts a remarkable ensemble cast that includes Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and others. In addition, actress Ridhi Dogra appears in the movie, portraying a maternal role to one of SRK's characters in this action-thriller. The actress had concerns about her role as Shah Rukh Khan's mother in Jawan on multiple occasions. However, her worries disappeared after she met Shah Rukh for the first time on the film's set. It was King Khan's encouraging words that helped alleviate her anxieties.

Ridhi Dogra recalls her first meet with Shah Rukh Khan

During a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Ridhi mentioned that she was pleasantly surprised by Shah Rukh Khan's relaxed and friendly demeanor on the set, as she didn't anticipate it beforehand. She said, “I was very shy to talk to him on the set because I have grown up loving him. But, he was very kind. The first time he met me, he told me, ‘Main amma nahi bulaunga tumhe (I won’t call you amma).”

Ridhi Dogra reveals how she said yes for her role in Jawan

In the movie Jawan, Ridhi Dogra portrays the role of a jailer and becomes the nurturing mother figure to Azad (played by a young Shah Rukh Khan) after the death of his biological mother, played by Deepika Padukone. When Atlee offered her the role in Jawan, the actor, who likes to explore different genres and characters in her projects, had mixed feelings and was unsure about it. She said, “When Jawan’s opportunity came up, I asked myself, ‘Are you ready to take this up?’ I was like, ‘Come on, Ridhi let’s do this.”

Explaining her decision to accept the role, she went on and added, “As an actor, I thought ‘Wow, it’s an Atlee film and I’m playing old, and that too to Shah Rukh! AM I MAD?!’ And I decided to do it. For the kick of it. To get uncomfortable. To stay mad.”

Ridhi Dogra opens up on being a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Ridhi Dogra shared her delight in being a part of a groundbreaking film, even though her role was relatively small in Jawan. She expressed her happiness at the film's unexpected success, highlighting that her character, Kaveri Amma, was warmly embraced by the audience and continues to be a subject of discussion and a memorable role.

She further added, “Being a Shah Rukh fan, you’re waiting and you’re looking forward to all the positive news about him. So when I got the call, I was like, ‘Oh, you know, I almost felt like an SRK fan’. And when they wanted to meet me, they were pretty sure that they wanted me, so it was just a matter of me saying okay. For sure, I was nervous about playing this old character, but I am always one who’s up for a challenge.”

Advertisement

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the main roles, with Deepika Padukone making an extended cameo appearance. Directed by Atlee, the movie was released in theaters on September 7th this year.

ALSO READ: Did you know Jawan star Ridhi Dogra wished to play Nayanthara's role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer?