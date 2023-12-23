Ridhi Dogra watches Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki; reveals people stopped by and met her as ‘Jawan ki mummy’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has had a fabulous 2023. After delivering two blockbusters, Jawan and Pathaan, his third film of the year, Dunki, released in theatres on 21st December. Actress Ridhi Dogra, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, went to the theatre to watch Dunki recently. She shared a tweet, revealing what happened during the interval of the film.

Ridhi Dogra reveals people met her as ‘Jawan ki mummy’ while watching Dunki

Yesterday, Ridhi Dogra took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the theatre screen as she watched Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. Later, she shared a post on X (previously Twitter), revealing that during the interval of the film, people stopped her and met her as ‘Jawan ki mummy’. She also hilariously tweeted that she is proud of her ‘son’ and his new film.

“Watching #dunki and it’s interval and people are stopping by and meeting me as #jawan ki mummy! Yes yes I’m proud of my son and his new film,” wrote Ridhi Dogra. Check out her tweet below!

For the unversed, Ridhi Dogra played the role of Kaveri Amma, Azad's (Shah Rukh Khan's) foster mother in Jawan. The film also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, among others.

Advertisement

After Jawan released in September, Ridhi Dogra took to her Instagram account to pen a note about her experience working in the film. She wrote, “As an actor, I thought ‘Wow, it’s an Atlee film and I’m playing Old and that too to Shah Rukh! AM I MAD?!’ And I decided to do it. For the Kick of it. To get uncomfortable. To stay Mad.”

She heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “I was speechless or dumbfounded. And the old age prosthetics didn’t help my swag AT ALL. But to see Shah Rukh on set. His dedication. His patience. His focus. His commitment to the larger picture was just such a Privilege. I know i got a Lifelong answer to ‘who’s your favorite costar’ !!!”

About Dunki

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover. The film took a good opening at the Indian box office, and earned Rs 28 crores at the Indian box office on Day 1. It remained steady on the following day, and collected Rs 20.5 crores on Day 2.

ALSO READ: Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls when Shah Rukh Khan invited him to Mannat; Ananya Panday on childhood antics with Suhana