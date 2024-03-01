Rihanna has quirky reply to user asking about her huge luggage for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

International pop icon Rihanna finally arrived in Gujarat’s Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Even before the singer had landed in India, her train of luggage being pulled by the carts caught everyone’s attention and the video is now ruling all over social media. Among others, a fan took a jibe at the pop star’s luggage, attracting a hilarious response from her.

Viral video of Rihanna's luggage for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

The anticipation around the biggest wedding of the year, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has been stirring the internet. A multitude of celebrities are also being snapped at the airport as they leave for the grand occasion in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Amidst the celebrations, the presence of international pop star Rihanna has also sent fans into a frenzy. Before the singer landed in the country, a video of her sizeable luggage bags stirred the internet.

The video shared by the paps showcases a convoy of carts pulled by a transport vehicle, each laden with large boxes covered with a tarpaulin.

Take a look:

Rihanna's GOLD response to the user

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “What she bring with her? A folding house?” Soon after the comment grabbed the Rude Boy singer’s attention, she humorously gave a befitting reply. She wrote, “The stage couldn’t fit in my carry-on (Accompanied by a shrugging emoji)”, hinting at the dire need for the huge luggage that she had brought for her electrifying performance.

Rihanna arrives in Gujarat's Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Rihanna, who is all set to perform in the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat arrived on February 29. In the video which went viral on the internet, she can be seen sitting in the car as she landed at the airport.

For her arrival in India, the pop icon sported a full-sleeved bodysuit with a contrasting white traditional Indian print. She also added a skirt-like brown lined wrap at the waist and completed her look with white pointed-toe pumps.

Take a look:

Apart from Rihanna, the three-day grand affair will also witness star performers like Diljit Dosanjh, Ajay-Atul, Hariharan, Arijit Singh, and Pritam among others. The first day of the ceremony will kick off today in some time and according to the itinerary, the theme for today is ‘An Evening In Everland’.

