Rimi Sen approaches Bombay High Court over her 2022 fraud case of Rs 4.14 crore; DETAILS inside

Rimi Sen opened up about the case she filed against her friend, Raunak Jatin Vyas, for duping her of more than Rs 4 crore in 2022. The actress filed a police complaint against him at that time, but she has now moved to Bombay High Court.

The actress also explained why the case took two years to be processed.

Rimi Sen spills beans about the ongoing cheating case she filed against her friend

According to the reports filed then, Raunak Jatin Vyas had promised high returns to Rimi Sen for investing Rs 4.14 crore in her business. However, after he stopped taking his calls, she realized she had been deceived.

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Rimi talked about the issue and also shared the reason behind the delay in the case for 2 years. Rimi shared that her file got misplaced when the Khar Police Station was shifted. Because one needs to get the signatures of 3-4 senior officials in the FIR, she had to restart the process, which took 2 years.

The actress also said she was frustrated over the delay but understands that the police department is also busy because of other duties. Sharing the latest update, she mentioned that the case has shifted to CID Unit no 9, headed by Police Officer Daya Nayak.

"Now that the High Court has given the order, a chargesheet will be filed either today or tomorrow. Once it's submitted, an arrest warrant will be issued against him. If his whereabouts are not clear, he will be declared as an absconder,” she said, sharing further details.

Rimi Sen on how she got scammed

When asked if she didn't realize she was getting scammed, Rimi said she trusted him because he was like "ghar ka aadmi (a family friend)," who used to have meals with her family. She said that it started with investing Rs 20 lakhs for a period of 60 days at the rate of interest of 12% to 16%. After 60 days, he suggested her to invest Rs 50 lakhs. "In this manner, he made me invest at regular intervals,” she said.

Regarding whether she knows the conman's whereabouts, Rimi said he might be abroad because he won’t take the chance. She added that if he’s in India, the police have the power to get him arrested, and if he’s overseas, Interpol will be informed, and arrangements will be made to extradite him. "I have full faith in the judiciary and police, especially Daya Nayak ji. We all know that he’s a brave and capable officer. He can nab anyone in just 15 minutes,” said the actress.

Notably, the family of Raunak Jatin Vyas is in Mumbai, and talking about interacting with them, she said that the police officers tried to contact them, but they are unable to pay off the amount. Rimi said that her principal amount is Rs 4.14 crore, which becomes Rs 13-14 crore after adding interest.

Rimi Sen's work front

As a Hindi actress, Rimi Sen was last seen in the 2011 films Thank You and Shagird. In 2015, she participated in Bigg Boss 9 and also became a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 in 2016.

