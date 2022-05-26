Ring the 'Fire Alarm' as Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal arrive for Karan Johar's birthday bash; PICS
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's gorgeous attires for Karan Johar's birthday bash will make you go 'wow'!
Today, as Karan Johar turns 50, the filmmaker is celebrating the milestone by throwing a grand party for the entire film fraternity. Pinkvilla's report had mentioned that Karan has booked Yash Raj Studios for 25 May, stepping away from the usual 5-star hotel parties. Now, we have spotted numerous notable celebrities at the venue all ready to party. Just a while ago, the most loved couple of Bollywood - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made their grand entry and we just can’t get over their gorgeous looks.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrive at Karan Johar's birthday bash:
Credits: Manav Manglani
