Ring the 'Fire Alarm' as Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal arrive for Karan Johar's birthday bash; PICS

by Sampriti Dutta   |  Published on May 26, 2022 12:13 AM IST  |  10.3K
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal arrive for Karan Johar's birthday bash
Today, as Karan Johar turns 50, the filmmaker is celebrating the milestone by throwing a grand party for the entire film fraternity. Pinkvilla's report had mentioned that Karan has booked Yash Raj Studios for 25 May, stepping away from the usual 5-star hotel parties. Now, we have spotted numerous notable celebrities at the venue all ready to party. Just a while ago, the most loved couple of Bollywood - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made their grand entry and we just can’t get over their gorgeous looks.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrive at Karan Johar's birthday bash:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

