RIP Bappi Lahiri: Veteran singer's mortal remains bought to city crematorium as last rites begin

Bappi Lahiri left a deep void with his untimely passing away in Mumbai on 15 February. The veteran singer's last rites began at 10 AM at the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai where his mortal remains were bought. The Disco King's son Bappa Lahiri arrived from US on Thursday morning with his family and was present for the last rites.

ANI tweeted, "Mortal remains of veteran singer #BappiLahiri being carried to Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai." As per reports, Bappi Lahri was hospitalized for a month due to multiple health issues and was discharged on Monday. However, the doctors told PTI that his health deteriorated on Tuesday.

Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, director of Mumbai's CritiCare hospital, said, "His health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."