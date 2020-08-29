  1. Home
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma & others pay respect to ‘legend’

As Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passes away, Bollywood stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and others mourn his demise; Take a look
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: August 29, 2020 12:26 pm
Chadwick Boseman, best known for the 2018 superhero film Black Panther, died after a four-year long battle with cancer. Soon after his demise, Twitter started trending #RIPLegend and #RIPKing as fans of the actor were crestfallen with the news of this demise. Also, Bollywood stars such as Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, and others took to social media to express a sense of grief over his demise.

Well, Boseman became the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the record-breaking Marvel franchise with 2018's Black Panther, and he was set to appear in a sequel to Black Panther due in 2022. Taking to Twitter, his family released a statement on his official Twitter handle informing his fans that their ‘true fighter’ passed away and he died in his home, “with his wife and family by his side.” The statement read, ““From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

While Ranveer Singh shared Chadwick Boseman’s photo with a broke heart emoticon, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “”U were so graceful & dignified on screen to know u battle cancer for 4 years quietly and work thru it makes me respect you off it as well. Rest well….” Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, shared a photo of the late actor and wrote, “RIP Legend.”

Check out the posts here:

ALSO READ: Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passes away of Colon Cancer at 43: Reports

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Fake people. Didn't even support a guy from their own industry. Bollywood isn't same anymore. Boycott these brats and narcissism.

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

Didn't Kareena call Bipasha a kaali billi? my, how fake these bullywood people are!

