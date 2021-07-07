RIP Dilip Kumar: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn mourn the legend's loss: To us actors, he was The Hero

Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning. The news of his demise left the entire entertainment world in shock. Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn tweeted emotional notes as tribute.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar is no more. The news of his demise on Wednesday morning left the entire film industry in a state of shock. and were 'heartbroken' over the demise of the legendary actor as they took to Twitter to express grief over his passing on Wednesday morning. While Ajay reflected on the moments he spent with the legendary actor, Akshay paid a tribute to the late 'Hero'. Both actors remembered how Dilip Kumar was one of the most respected actors of Indian cinema.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay wrote, "To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti." On the other hand, Ajay wrote, "Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji."

Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.

Deepest condolences to Sairaji#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021

To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh — (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

On Wednesday morning, news of demise was announced on his Twitter handle by a family friend Faisal. He informed his fans across the world about his demise. The senior actor was admitted to the hospital last week due to breathlessness. Last month too, he was in the Hinduja Hospital where he was treated for bilateral pleural effusion. As soon as the news of his demise broke, fans across the world began pouring in tributes on social media.

Several Bollywood actors took to social media to remember the legendary actor who was also given the name of Tragedy King due to his classic performances. With a career spanning 5 decades, he managed to entertain different age groups. Today, his fans, the industry are mourning the loss of the legend of Indian cinema.

