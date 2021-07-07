RIP Dilip Kumar: Alia Bhatt mourns legendary actor’s demise: The legacy of his light lives on forever

As Dilip Kumar breathed his last today, Alia Bhatt has penned an emotional note for the legendary actor.

Dilip Kumar’s demise has sent down waves of grief and shock across the nation. The legendary actor has breathed his last at the age of 98 due to age related prolonged illness. While the nation has been mourning the loss of the incredible actor, the social media has been abuzz with tweets paying condolences on the demise of Dilip Kumar. It is indeed a sad day for Indian cinema. In fact, several celebrities have also taken to social media to mourn Dilip Kumar’s demise.

Joining them, also took to social media and penned a heartfelt note for the late actor. Hailing Dilip Kumar for his notable work and unmatched acting prowess, the Student of the Year actress stated that the legendary actor’s legacy will live on forever. Alia wrote, “Dilip Kumar Saab. The power of his being lies in his unmatchable body of work. Every time I have watched him portray legendary characters I felt like I was being swept away and yet being educated. Educated by his nuances, his silences, his unparalleled depth and his sheer aura. He will always be the gold standard for actors to imbibe from… the cultural world just lost its shine but the legacy of his light lives on forever. Rest in peace Dilip Saab”.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s post for Dilip Kumar here:

Earlier, had also mourned Dilip Kumar's demise and shared a tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter. He wrote, “To the world, many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti”.

