RIP Dilip Kumar: Heartbroken fan breaks down outside late actor's residence as she arrives to bid him goodbye

Today the heartbreak of fans and Bollywood celebs knows no bounds as legendary actor Dilip Kumar has passed away. A distraught fan was seen paying her last respects with tears outside the late actor's residence.

It is a heartbreaking day for all fans of Indian cinema as legendary actor Dilip Kumar has passed away. The senior actor breathed his last in the hospital on Wednesday morning and the news of his demise was shared on his social media handle by his family friend. As soon as news of his passing came out, fans, Bollywood stars and others began paying tributes on social media as well as by reaching his and Saira Banu's residence. Among many of these, an elderly woman fan also was seen outside the late actor's residence as she paid her tribute to Dilip Kumar.

A video of a senior lady dressed in all black surfaced and it was seen that she was in a distraught state due to the demise of Dilip Kumar. In the video, the ambulance that brought back Dilip Kumar's mortal remains is seen leaving his residence and the fan can be seen sitting outside and crying. The police constables can be seen asking the lady about her. However, she is seen in tears as she remembered the late legendary actor.

Just the heartbroken fans outside late Dilip Kumar's house, his family, friends in the industry and patrons all over the world are in mourning due to the loss of the legendary actor. The senior actor was struggling with his health since last month. He was admitted last month in Hinduja Hospital where he was treated for bilateral pleural effusion. Later, he was discharged. However, last week, due to breathlessness, he was admitted to the hospital again and on Wednesday he passed away. From actors to politicians to athletes, all have been remembering the legend of Indian cinema today.

