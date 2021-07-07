RIP Dilip Kumar: Jeetendra calls the late actor ‘gem of a person’; Says ‘His contribution to cinema is huge’

Jeetendra remembers late actor Dilip Kumar and said that he has been an inspiration for him who aspired to be like the actor.

Actor Dilip Kumar on Wednesday breathed his last. The entire Indian film fraternity is mourning his demise. The legendary actor passed away at the age of 98, and has left a void in Hindi cinema. To note, he had been facing health issues. He is survived by veteran actress and his wife Saira Banu. His family friend, Faisal Farooqui confirmed his demise by posting on the late actor's official social handle. He wrote, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return.”

Many celebrities were spotted at his residence to pay their condolences. Veteran actor Jeetendra also remembered him and said, “What can I say about this legend, Dilip Kumar Sahab, who showed us the way. Who showed us how it's done, with so much grace and elan. He has been an inspiration to people like me who have aspired to be like him in every possible way. His love and warmth are unmatched and there will never be another like him.”

“He was not just a genius on screen but also a great friend and a gem of a person. His contribution to cinema and our lives is huge. I will miss him dearly. May he rest in peace. Condolences to the entire family and Sairaji,” he further said.

Amitabh Bachchan had also tweeted about the actor. “An epic era has drawn curtains... Never to happen again..,” he wrote. Dharmendra, Vidya Balan, , Shabana Azmi, and others till now have been spotted at his residence.

