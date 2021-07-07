RIP Dilip Kumar: Legendary actor to be laid to rest with full state honour; Funeral to take place at 5 PM

The legendary actor of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar left for his heavenly abode today in Mumbai. The senior star's funeral will take place today in Mumbai with full state honour.

The day began on a sad note for the entertainment industry as the legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98. The senior actor breathed his last on Wednesday morning at the hospital and left for his heavenly abode. The news of his demise left fans, friends and Bollywood heartbroken. Now, as per reports, Dilip Kumar's funeral would be held with full state honours in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 7. His Twitter handle also shared the news with followers.

On Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle, his family tweeted, "Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai." As per a popular paparazzi's handle, Dilip Kumar would be laid to rest with full state honour at 5 PM today in Mumbai. Earlier, photos of Saira Banu leaving the hospital with Dilip Kumar's mortal remains came in. Fans of the actor gathered outside the hospital and police had to intervene to clear roads for the ambulance to pass.

Last rites of veteran actor Dilip Kumar to be performed with full state honours: Chief Minister's Office, Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Shabana Azmi also was snapped arriving at Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's house in Mumbai to pay her last respects to the late legend. She made her way to join Saira Banu and other family members of the late actor at his house. Fans of the actor also gathered outside his home and were seen crying as the legendary actor passed away. Fans took to Twitter too to pay their respects to the actor who served Indian cinema for over 5 decades. His films like Devdas, Ram aur Shyam, Saudagar and more remain classics of Indian cinema.

As soon as the news of his demise came out, actors to directors to politicians to sportspersons, all expressed their condolences and mourned the loss of the legend on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid a tribute to Dilip Kumar in a tweet. He wrote, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, , , Suniel Shetty, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , , Ananya Panday, Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter and many other actors from the industry shared how they were heartbroken over the loss of the legendary actor. Subhash Ghai also shared a video as he mourned Dilip Kumar's demise.

Also Read|RIP Dilip Kumar: Heartbroken Twitterati join to pay tributes to the 'Tragedy King'

Share your comment ×