RIP Dilip Kumar: Legendary actor given full state honour, draped in tricolour ahead of funeral

Dilip Kumar, who breathed his last at the age of 98, has been given state honours ahead of his funeral in Mumbai.
17726 reads Mumbai Updated: July 7, 2021 06:31 pm
Dilip Kumar, who breathed his last at the age of 98, has been given state honours ahead of his funeral in Mumbai. Dilip Kumar, who breathed his last at the age of 98, has been given state honours ahead of his funeral in Mumbai.
Dilip Kumar is no more and everyone is struggling hard to come to terms with his unfortunate news. The legendary star, who had served the Indian cinema for over five decades, had breathed his last at the age of 98 today in Mumbai due to prolonged age related issues. The nation is bereaved with the news and ever since then, social media has been abuzz with condolence messages for the late actor. To note, Dilip Kumar’s funeral will take place in Mumbai today.

As per the recent update, the legendary star has been given full state honours wherein he was draped in tricolour. The jawans of Maharashtra police had gathered at Dilip Kumar’s residence to give him full state honour. Besides, the late actor’s friends and family had also gathered at his residence to pay their last respects ahead of the funeral. Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu was also papped at the residence who has been inconsolable post the actor’s demise. This isn’t all. Preparations have been on full Dilip Kumar’s funeral which will take place at 5 pm in Santacruz, Mumbai.

Take a look at Dilip Kumar’s state funeral video and pics:

Meanwhile, several celebs have taken to social media to mourn the demise of the legendary actor including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen etc. Alia Bhatt also penned a heartfelt note for Dilip Kumar and wrote, “Dilip Kumar Saab. The power of his being lies in his unmatchable body of work. Every time I have watched him portray legendary characters I felt like I was being swept away and yet being educated. Educated by his nuances, his silences, his unparalleled depth and his sheer aura. He will always be the gold standard for actors to imbibe from… the cultural world just lost its shine but the legacy of his light lives on forever. Rest in peace Dilip Saab”.

