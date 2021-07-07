RIP Dilip Kumar: Mughal-e-Azam to Devdas, how veteran actor lived up to the 'Tragedy King' title

With an impressive career spanning almost five-decades, Dilip Kumar was known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood.

Legendary Bollywood personality Dilip Kumar breathed his last on 7 July, Wednesday morning at Mumbai's Hinduja hospital. His demise was announced on Twitter by family friend Fasial Farooqui who tweeted, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return." Needless to say, the news of the actor's passing away sent social media into a frenzy as millions of fans paid tribute to the tragedy king.

With an impressive career spanning almost five-decades, Dilip Kumar was known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood. But what exactly prompted this title and how did it become synonymous with the veteran actor's name. While Dilip Kumar has worked in around 65 films in his long career, he often essayed characters of a heart broken lover or a lonesome one. At the time, his spectacular work in films like Daag, Mughal-e-Azam and Devdas made him the Tragedy King.

Dilip Kumar made his acting debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944, however rose to fame three years later with Jugnu. He followed it up with hit films like Shaheed and Mela, and established himself as the romantic star with Mehboob Khan’s Andaz, in which he featured alongside Raj Kapoor and Nargis. In an illustrious career spanning over 5 decades, one particular film that stands out of the thespian is the Bimal Roy classic, Devdas in 1955.

YouTube Sscreengrab

Credited to have introduced and taught Bollywood method acting, Dilip Kumar's work in Devdas is considered to be one of his finest performances. Treading the path of love and being a depressed alcoholic, Dilip Kumar stood out in the painful saga which was based on Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name.

Among the other iconic roles, the most memorable one for Dilip Kumar is the historic portrayal of Prince Salim in Mughal-E-Azam, which proved to be the greatest tale of romance upon its release. In the making for over seven years, K Asif’s epic love story also emerged the highest grossing film of Indian cinema back in the 1960’s and held the record for almost 15 years, until the release of Sholay. With his acting talent, Dilip Kumar has inspired a generation of actors, including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and .

A few other films which further bestowed upon him the Tragedy King title include Babul, Deedar and Daag. Dilip Kumar’s last on-screen appearance was in 1998 in the Umesh Mehra directed Qila, which featured him in a double role.

He has undoubtedly left behind a legacy like no other and will live on forever in the hearts of Indians. Rest in Peace, Dilip Saab!

ALSO READ: RIP Dilip Kumar: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn mourn the legend's loss: To us actors, he was The Hero

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×