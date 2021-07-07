RIP Dilip Kumar: Narendra Modi remembers the legendary actor as someone 'blessed with unparalleled brilliance'

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to Dilip Kumar's "family, friends and innumerable admirers" as the legendary actor sadly passed away today, at the age of 98.

It's indeed a sad day for Bollywood as beloved actor Dilip Kumar, who left the world mesmerised with many brilliant performances, has passed away today, i.e. July 7, at the age of 98. Dilip Saab's family friend Faisal Farooqui tweeted, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui"

Twitter was flooded with condolences and tributes to the late, great star from celebrities and die-hard fans. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared some kind words for Dilip Saab, dubbed as The Tragedy King, acknowledging his heavy influence on Indian cinema. "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled," the PM wrote before adding, "His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

India's President Ram Nath Kovind also looked back on Dilip Saab's immeasurable contribution to Indian cinema, tweeting, "Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian’s charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans."

Check out PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind's condolence messages on Dilip Kumar's passing while celebrating the icon's inimitable career below:

Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian’s charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 7, 2021

What a marvellous filmography Dilip Saab has left behind for movie connoisseurs across all generations...

Rest in peace, Dilip Saab.

