RIP Dilip Kumar: Salman Khan remembers the 'best actor Indian cinema has ever seen and will ever see'

Salman Khan took to social media to express his grief on the loss of the legendary actor Dilip Kumar. The senior star left for the heavenly abode on Wednesday morning.

Tributes continue to pour in on social media as the legendary actor Dilip Kumar left for the heavenly abode on Wednesday morning. Several Bollywood personalities took to social media to mourn his demise and now, has expressed his tribute in a tweet on his handle. Salman took to his handle to share a throwback photo with the legendary actor as he remembered the old days. In his tweet, he paid his last respects to Dilip Kumar.

Sharing a tweet, Salman wrote, "Best actor indian cinema has ever seen and will ever see … #RIP Dilip Saab." Sharing a photo from an event in the past, Salman remembered the legendary actor of Indian cinema who contributed to the world of showbiz for over 5 decades. Dilip Kumar was in the hospital since last week as he was admitted due to breathlessness. The senior actor's death was confirmed on his Twitter handle by a family friend on Wednesday morning. Photos of a heartbroken Saira Banu leaving for home with his mortal remains came in and it broke the hearts of fans.

Best actor indian cinema has ever seen and will ever see … #RIP Dilip Saab pic.twitter.com/XG0PM9mjX4 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 7, 2021

Since then, celebs have been visiting Dilip Kumar's house to pay him their last respects. Talking about Salman and Dilip Kumar's bond, the senior actor shared a cordial relationship with him and his family. Back in the day too, Salman had expressed that there isn't a bigger and better star than Dilip Kumar. Back in 2017, Saira Banu had revealed to Mumbai Mirror how Salman, and were accessible to Dilip Kumar and that they would drop by often to meet him.

Dilip Kumar's funeral will be held today with full state honours at 4 PM. His burial will take place at Santacruz at 5 PM. The news was tweeted by his family on his handle.

