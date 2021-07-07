RIP Dilip Kumar: Shah Rukh Khan tries to console a heartbroken Saira Banu; Pic inside

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving at Dilip Kumar's residence to pay his respect as the legendary actor breathed his last today.

Dilip Kumar – the iconic actor of the Indian cinema is no more. The news of his unfortunate demise has left every cine buff across the nation bereaved. The legendary actor had breathed his last on July 7 at the age of 98 due to age related issues. Needless to say, Dilip Kumar’s demise has come as a shock for everyone. Not just the celebs, but the netizens have also been mourning his demise and the social media is abuzz with tweets condoling the legendary actor’s unfortunate demise.

Amid this, several celebs have also made their way to Dilip Kumar’s residence to pay their last respect to the iconic star. Joining them, was also papped as he arrived at the late actor’s house. In fact, he was also spotted consoling a bereaved Saira Banu. To note, King Khan shared a special bond with Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. The superstar had often stated that his mother loved Dilip Kumar and felt that King Khan looked like the legendary actor. This isn’t all. Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu also considered SRK as their son.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s pics from Dilip Kumar’s residence:

Actors Anil Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan pay condolence to Saira Banu on the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/vWfEILkEds — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

Earlier, Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur had also arrived at Dilip Kumar’s house to pay their last respect to the legendary actor. To note, the legendary actor’s last rites will be performed at 5 PM and he will be laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai.

