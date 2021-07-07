  1. Home
  2. entertainment

RIP Dilip Kumar: Shah Rukh Khan tries to console a heartbroken Saira Banu; Pic inside

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving at Dilip Kumar's residence to pay his respect as the legendary actor breathed his last today.
43824 reads Mumbai Updated: July 7, 2021 09:20 pm
RIP Dilip Kumar: Shah Rukh Khan tries to console a heartbroken Saira Banu; Pic inside RIP Dilip Kumar: Shah Rukh Khan tries to console a heartbroken Saira Banu; Pic inside
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Dilip Kumar – the iconic actor of the Indian cinema is no more. The news of his unfortunate demise has left every cine buff across the nation bereaved. The legendary actor had breathed his last on July 7 at the age of 98 due to age related issues. Needless to say, Dilip Kumar’s demise has come as a shock for everyone. Not just the celebs, but the netizens have also been mourning his demise and the social media is abuzz with tweets condoling the legendary actor’s unfortunate demise.

Amid this, several celebs have also made their way to Dilip Kumar’s residence to pay their last respect to the iconic star. Joining them, Shah Rukh Khan was also papped as he arrived at the late actor’s house. In fact, he was also spotted consoling a bereaved Saira Banu. To note, King Khan shared a special bond with Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. The superstar had often stated that his mother loved Dilip Kumar and felt that King Khan looked like the legendary actor. This isn’t all. Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu also considered SRK as their son. 

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s pics from Dilip Kumar’s residence:

Earlier, Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur had also arrived at Dilip Kumar’s house to pay their last respect to the legendary actor. To note, the legendary actor’s last rites will be performed at 5 PM and he will be laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai.

Also Read: RIP Dilip Kumar: When Shah Rukh Khan admitted that whoever copies the legendary actor 'are idiots like me'

Credits :Viral Bhayani, ANI

You may like these
Throwback: When icons Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan came together & created history
RIP Dilip Kumar: When Shah Rukh Khan admitted that whoever copies the legendary actor 'are idiots like me'
Saira Banu shares an update on Dilip Kumar’s health: Health is improving, we are still in the hospital
Dilip Kumar stable now, family friend informs the veteran actor will be discharged in a couple of days
Saira Banu debunks rumours related to Dilip Kumar's health: Saab is stable; Thank you for your heartfelt duas
Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital after routine check up; Saira Banu says ‘Keep him in your prayers’
Anonymous 6 hours ago

sabko jaana hai sudhar jao srk