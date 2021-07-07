RIP Dilip Kumar: When the legendary actor wished to see his ancestral home in Peshawar & fans pitched in

The iconic and prolific name in Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar, may have left for the heavenly abode, but his legacy continues to live on. We take you back in time today to remember how Twitter came to his aid when he wished to see his ancestral home in Pakistan that he had left back in 1935.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who managed to win hearts with his performances in several films in a career spanning over 5 Decades, has left for the heavenly abode on Wednesday. The late actor was born in Qissa Khawani Bazaar area of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan in 1922 and reportedly, in 1935 had migrated to Mumbai. His ancestral home in Peshawar was extremely close to his heart and as per his spokesperson, he often used to relive old memories of his house by sharing them with all.

Interestingly, his house and Raj Kapoor's house were close to each other in Peshawar and back in 2014, the Nawaz Sharif government had declared it as 'national heritage' for them. This announcement came when the houses of both the legends were on the verge of demolition and it left everyone cheerful. The decision to convert Dilip Kumar's and Raj Kapoor's ancestral homes into historical museums left everyone excited. However, it was easier said than done as the current owners of the property were reportedly demanding high prices from the government for them.

Reportedly, the price of the late actor's ancestral home was ascertained at Rs 80.56 Lakhs. It was also decided by the Department of Archaeology in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province that they will be allocating funds for its purchase. However, the owners reportedly demanded much higher prices than this. Hence, when the news of Dilip Kumar's house being brought came in, many people in Peshawar began sharing photos on social media. One such post caught the late actor's attention and he expressed his wish to see more glimpses of his ancestral home. Back then, Dilip Kumar had taken to Twitter to request everyone to share photos of his house in Peshawar.

In a tweet, the late legend had written back in September 2020, "Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar." He had reposted a tweet by a journalist Shiraz Hassan that featured several images clicked by him of Dilip Kumar's ancestral home. Seeing his tweet, many fans responded to him and shared more photos and videos of his house. While the ancestral property was in shambles, it seemingly made the senior actor emotional and nostalgic.

Take a look:

Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar https://t.co/bB4Xp4IrUB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

He had even shared a complete thread back in October that had many memories related to his ancestral home. In his thread, Dilip Kumar had explained how each corner of his ancestral home had some special memory associated with his mother, grandfather, family gatherings and more. He had even revealed that he received his first lessons of storytelling at his house in Peshawar and that came in handy to him later in life.

#DilipKumar's sentiments on his ancestral house in #Peshawar. (2011) -FF

1/n I am at once full of fond remembrances of my parents, grandparents and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins who filled the house with the sounds of their chatter and hearty laughter. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

2/n My mother who was frail and delicate was always in the spacious kitchen of the house and as a little boy I would wait for her to finish her chores so that I could just sit by her side and gaze at her beautiful face. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

4/n I can vividly recall the piggy rides on my grandfather’s back and the scary stories my grandmother cooked up to forbid me from wandering out of the house alone. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

5/n I have lovely memories of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, where I received my first lessons in story telling, which later provided the impetus to choose meaty stories and scripts for my work. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

As the actor passed away today in India, several fans of Dilip Kumar across the border also have been pouring in tributes on social media. A journalist named Shiraz Hassan took to his handle to share that funeral prayer will also be offered at his ancestral house at Mohallah Khudadad, Qissa Khawani Bazaar in Peshawar. As soon as this news broke, fans began remembering the late legend and said that he 'transcends boundaries.'

Funeral prayers of #DilipKumar will be offered in absentia near his ancestral house at Mohallah Khudadad, Qissa Khawani Bazaar #Peshawar — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) July 7, 2021

In India, the late actor was laid to rest after getting a full state honour in Mumbai. Several big names like CM Uddhav Thackeray, Dharmendra, , , Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, came to pay their last respects at Dilip Kumar's residence. On social media too, many actors, directors, sportspersons, politicians paid tributes to the legendary actor who left the world on Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness.

Also Read|Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

Share your comment ×