RIP Dilip Kumar: When Shah Rukh Khan admitted that whoever copies the legendary actor 'are idiots like me'

With Dilip Kumar's heartbreaking passing at the age of 98, we go back to 2012 when Shah Rukh Khan stated, "You can't imitate Mr. Dilip Kumar."

Leaving an inimitable mark in the world of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar has sadly departed for his heavenly abode. As confirmed by family friend Faisal Farooqui, Dilip Saab passed away today, i.e. July 7, at the age of 98. Dubbed as The Tragedy King, Dilip Kumar curated some of the greatest performances ever witnessed in Indian cinema with Devdas being one of them.

Another actor who portrayed the deeply tragic character was , whose life has been heavily influenced by Dilip Saab. It was at the launch of Nasreen Munni Kabir's book The Dialogue of Devdas (includes complete dialogues by Rajinder Singh Bedi, based on Nabendu Ghosh's screenplay and Sahir Ludhianvi's lyrics from Bimal Roy's Devdas) in 2012 when SRK admitted that he believes nobody can imitate the legendary actor. "You can't imitate Mr. Dilip Kumar. Whoever copies Dilip Kumar, they are idiots like me," the 55-year-old actor stated, via Tanqeed. Moreover, Shah Rukh confessed how it was "stupid" of him to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, which is a big-screen adaptation of Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name.

"I am not someone who would like to do something which has been so beautifully crafted. I have a very deep regard for the fact that my parents loved Devdas. I was very young and stupid that I said yes and did it, but as I am getting mature, hopefully, more intelligent, and perhaps would not be able to do it this time," Khan quipped.

Shah Rukh also revealed that had he seen Dilip Saab's version of Devdas, he would have never mustered the courage to be a part of the 2002 movie. "Had we seen the film before making it, we would never had the guts to make it. Sanjay, Aishwarya [Rai Bachchan] and Madhuri [Dixit] we all felt that first, we should finish the film then we should watch it," the Pathan star humbly shared.

ALSO READ: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar no more: Heartbroken Twitterati join to pay tributes to 'Tragedy King'

Rest in peace, Dilip Saab.

Credits :Tanqeed

Share your comment ×