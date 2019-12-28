RIP Kushal Punjabi: Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Chaitanya Choudhry among others attend late actor's funeral

Late actor Kushal Punjabi's funeral is currently underway and TV celebs such as Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Chaitanya Choudhry and Vrajesh Hirjee among others have been spotted.

Popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi passed away. For the unversed, the police found him hanging in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Friday. He allegedly committed suicide at his home at the age of 37. The actor's funeral is currently underway. Many TV celebs such as , Karanvir Bohra, Chaitanya Choudhry, Karan V Grover and Vrajesh Hirjee among others were spotted by the paps. Other celebs such as Sushant Singh, , Delnaz Irani and her family, Eijaz Khan, Chetan Hansraj and Nandish Sandhu were also spotted.

Just like many other celebs, Delnaaz Irani took to social media to mourn the actor's death. She tweeted, “In absolute shock and disbelief that #KushalPunjabi has passed away! Can’t even begin to imagine what he must be going through! I pray for you to be in a better place, rest in peace my friend!” For the unversed, Kushal Punjabi’s close friend, TV actor Karanvir Bohra was the first one to broke the news on social media.

Check out the photos right below.

Aside from TV actors, Bollywood celebs such as Farhan Akhtar, John Abraham and Ranvir Shorey among others also consoled his death. For the unversed, Kushal played the role of 's fiance in Lakshya. Expressing grief on his sudden death, Farhan wrote on Twitter, “Shocked and saddened to hear of Kushal Punjabi taking his own life. Have fond memories of working with him on Lakshya and witnessing him kick everyone’s behind at boot camp. You will be missed brother. Condolences to the family.” He was also part of John starrer Dhana Dhan Goal.

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi Death: Two days ago the late actor partied with Apurva Agnihotri, Meet Bros and Kushal Tandon

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi in an old interview: My potential is still untapped, however, I have no regrets

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi changed his Twitter bio before suicide; Wrote ‘Currently transiting planet earth’

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More