RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Guinness world record to Being poisoned; Lesser-known facts about legendary singer

Legendary Lata Mangeshkar needs no introduction because her melodious voice and remarkable career are enough for it. Her unfortunate demise left the whole nation in shock and grief as she breathed her last at the age of 92 on February 06. The singer was fighting with COVID-19 and was later diagnosed with pneumonia too. She got admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Her last rites were performed with full state honours at Dadar’s Shivaji Park. Several prominent personalities from different fraternities had come to pay their last respect to the legendary singer.

Known as ‘Nightingale of India,’ Lata Ji’s blockbuster songs are no new to anyone. From Lag Jaa Gale to Ajeeb Dastan, she had delivered soulful numbers. To note, she started her career at the tender age of 13. The veteran singer became India's most celebrated artist as she lent her voice to over 30,000 songs in various languages in a career that spanned over seven decades. The singer was recognised for her singing talent not only in India but on an international level too.

Here are five lesser-known facts about Lata Ji:

1. Lata Mangeshkar’s first song was removed from the film

The singer had recorded the first song of her career ‘Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaar’ in the year 1942. It was for a Marathi film called Kiti Haasal. However, unfortunately, the song did not make it to the film’s final cut.

2. The legendary singer once fainted while recording a song

Lata Mangeshkar once fainted while a recording song for composer Naushad. In an interview with Firstpost, she revealed, “We were recording a song on a long hot summer afternoon. You know how Mumbai gets in summer. During those days, there was no air conditioning in the recording studios. And even the ceiling fan was switched off during the final recording. Bas, main behosh ho gayi (So I fainted).”

3. Lata Ji once held a Guinness world record

For unversed, the 1974 edition of The Guinness Book of Records had listed Lata Mangeshkar as the most recorded artist. But later, the claim was contested by singer and musician Mohammed Rafi. The book continued to list Lata Ji’s name but also mentioned Mohd Rafi’s claim. The entry was later, removed in 1991.

4. Bollywood’s Nightingale had never listened to her songs

Yes, you read it right! Lata Mangeshkar never listened to her own songs. She had revealed this fact during one of her interviews with Bollywood Hungama. She had said that if she would listen to her song, she would find a hundred faults in it.

5. Lata Mangeshkar was being poisoned slowly

It came in the notice in the year 1962 that the singer was being poisoned slowly and the doctor had claimed that ‘someone had planted’ it in her. She had recalled the incident to Nasreen Munni Kabir in the book Lata in Her Own Voice. The singer also revealed that due to it she was bedridden for three months as her health was in deteriorating condition.