RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Legendary singer's mortal remains taken to Shivaji Park for last rites; PICS

Today’s morning began on a sad note for the nation as the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92. The singer breathed her last on Sunday morning at Breach Candy hospital. The news of her demise left fans, friends, and Bollywood heartbroken. Now, as per reports, Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral would be held with full state honours at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be visiting the city to pay his respects to the late singer.

The vehicle carrying her mortal was seen leaving the residence. It has been completely decorated with white flowers and also has a massive photo of hers. Her coffin has also been wrapped in tricolor. Earlier, photos of Asha Bhosle, Shradha Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan were spotted reaching Lata Mangeshkar’s residence. Fans also gathered outside the cremation ground and police had to intervene to clear roads for the ambulance to pass. The Bollywood superstar singer, known to millions as the "Nightingale of India" passed away in a Mumbai hospital after being admitted to its intensive care unit in January with Covid-19 symptoms.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal confirmed that PM Modi will be reaching Shivaji Park by 6 PM. "Maharashtra | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach the funeral ground at around 5:45-6:00pm today, after which #LataMangeshkar Ji's last rites will be conducted at around 6:15-6:30pm: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal," ANI's tweet read. Reportedly, Lata Mangeshkar would be laid to rest with full state honour at 6:30 PM today in Mumbai.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Television celebrities also took to their social handle and expressed their condolences for the late singer. The late singer is survived by her 3 sisters - Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar, and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

