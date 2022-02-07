RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Nephew Adinath Mangeshkar collects her ashes from Shivaji Park
News agency ANI shared the information on its Twitter handle and wrote, “Legendary singer #LataMangeshkar's nephew, Adinath Mangeshkar collects her ashes from Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where she was cremated with full state honours yesterday.” He was seen carrying ashes covered with red cloth. As per the Hindu tradition, the ashes of the deceased are collected in an earthen pot and consigned to the holy river. It is commonly believed that immersion of the ashes in the river Ganga is considered most sacred.
To note, today the Maharashtra Government has also announced a public holiday. And the Central Government has declared two days of state mourning as a mark of respect for singer Lata Mangeshkar.
Take a look at the pictures here:
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the legendary singer, terming her demise “heart-breaking” and “a void that cannot be filled”. Daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar was born on September 28, 1929 in Indore. She started her career at the early age of 13 after the death of her father as she had to look after her mother and four siblings.
