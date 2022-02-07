RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Nephew Adinath Mangeshkar collects her ashes from Shivaji Park

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has left for a heavenly abode. She was laid to rest with full state honours on Sunday at Shivaji Park. Many television, Bollywood celebrities and even politicians including Prime Minister Narendra were spotted paying their last respects to the late singer. She breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on February 6. The late singer was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Today her nephew Adinath Mangeshkar was spotted at the Shivaji Park to collect her ashes.

News agency ANI shared the information on its Twitter handle and wrote, “Legendary singer #LataMangeshkar's nephew, Adinath Mangeshkar collects her ashes from Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where she was cremated with full state honours yesterday.” He was seen carrying ashes covered with red cloth. As per the Hindu tradition, the ashes of the deceased are collected in an earthen pot and consigned to the holy river. It is commonly believed that immersion of the ashes in the river Ganga is considered most sacred.

To note, today the Maharashtra Government has also announced a public holiday. And the Central Government has declared two days of state mourning as a mark of respect for singer Lata Mangeshkar.