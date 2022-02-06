RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Sharmila Tagore, Waheeda Rehman recall old memories with the singing legend

Lata Mangeshkar has left for her heavenly abode today leaving, behind a huge void among the fans. The legendary singer, who has provided the soundtrack to hundreds of Bollywood films, died aged 92. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai in January after testing positive for Covid-19. Well, her extraordinary career spanned more than half a century and she recorded thousands of songs in over 36 languages. Many veteran actors including Sharmila Tagore and Waheeda Rehman recalled their old memories with the late singer.

In an interview with News18, Sharmila Tagore said that her husband Tiger (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) and Lataji shared the same passions. She used to click wonderful photographs and was a cricket lover and so was my husband. “The late singer used to admire him a lot. She loved cars a lot and kept herself engaged with many other things apart from singing,” the veteran actress added. To note, she will receive a state funeral in Mumbai on Sunday, and there will be two days of national mourning.

Another veteran actress Waheeda Rehman said that the late singer was her best friend. In a conversation with News18, the yesteryear actress recalls saying that she was in shock after hearing the news. “We were on very friendly terms almost like best friends. The last time I met her was at Dilip Kumar’s house. On her way back home, I told her to come to my house and she agreed and we had an amazing time,” she added.

Several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, and others paid tribute to Lataji.

