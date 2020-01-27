RIP Mamba: When Ranbir Kapoor met Kobe Bryant and got his shoes autographed during Anjaana Anjaani shoot

Rishi Kapoor took to social media to pay tribute to legend Kobe Bryant and shared a photo of Ranbir Kapoor with the late NBA player. The senior actor also revealed that Ranbir got Kobe’s autographed shoes during a game of LA Lakers VS New York Knicks.

Monday morning began on a tragic note for all sports lovers as in a sudden helicopter crash, NBA star Kobe Bryant passed away with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The 18-time NBA all star died in a tragic chopper crash along with his daughter and seven other people while he was on his way to attend a game. While it left everyone shocked, , who is an ardent lover of Basketball seemed to be saddened by the same. took to Twitter to share an unseen pic of Ranbir with late Kobe.

In a tweet, Rishi Kapoor also penned the story behind the photo and expressed that the Brahmastra actor was a huge fan of the game and of Kobe. The Senior Kapoor mentioned that Ranbir was shooting for Anjaana Anjaani back in New York when he went to watch the game between the LA Lakers and New York Knicks. Post that, Ranbir met Kobe and managed to click the photo with him. Not just this, the Shamshera star also got his autographed shoes post the game from the Black Mamba.

Rishi wrote, “Checked with Ranbir.Being an ardent fan of the game and Kobe himself, he was specially taken to watch a game Lakers v/s New York Nicks at the Madison Sq. Gardens,NY. After the game he gave his shoes and autographed it to Ranbir. This is during “Anjana Anjani”shoot in NY.”

Checked with Ranbir.Being an ardent fan of the game and Kobe himself, he was specially taken to watch a game Lakers v/s New York Nicks at the Madison Sq. Gardens,NY. After the game he gave his shoes and autographed it to Ranbir. This is during “Anjana Anjani”shoot in NY. https://t.co/o5qrbmEi4D — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 27, 2020

Well, the story of Ranbir meeting the basketball legend who passed away on Sunday due to a chopper crash is surely going to leave fans overwhelmed. Several other Bollywood celebs like Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Anand Ahuja, , , Jonas and more penned condolences to Kobe’s family and mourned the loss of a legend. The untimely death of the NBA all star had stunned the world.

