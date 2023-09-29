RIP Michael Gambon: Kareena Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi mourn Dumbeldore’s demise ‘Harry Potter wouldn’t…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The unfortunate news of British-Irish actor Michael Gambon sent shockwaves around the world. He was best known for playing the role of Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films. He was 82. The news of his demise was confirmed by his family on Thursday. Soon after the news surfaced, several renowned celebs mourned his demise. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi also mourned the veteran actor’s demise on their respective social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan mourns the demise of Harry Potter's Dumbledore

Today, on September 29, Kareena Kapoor Khan taking to her social media paid tribute to the Harry Potter actor. Taking to her Instagram story, the Jaane Jaan actress posted a heart-warming popular dialogue of the veteran actor from the film, “Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and, above all those who live without love.” She dropped a red heart emoji in his remembrance. Have a look:



Siddhant Chaturvedi also shares a heartfelt note in the late actor's remembrance

In addition to this, Siddhant Chaturvedi known for his roles in movies like Gully Boy, and Phone Bhoot also mourned the demise of Harry Potter’s Dumbledore. Taking to his Instagram story, the actor wrote, “RIP Sir (red heart emoji), Harry Potter wouldn’t have been so amazing without you.” Have a look:



About Michael Gambon

Veteran actor Michael Gambon in a nearly six-decade-long career worked in TV, film, theater, and radio. The Dublin actor had four television BAFTAs and an Olivier award to his name. The news of his demise was confirmed by his family. An official statement issued by the family stated, “We are devastated to announce the death of Sir Michael Gambon. Michael, a beloved husband and father, died peacefully in the hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus by his side, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82 years old. We ask that you maintain our privacy during this difficult time, and we appreciate your expressions of support and love.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Workfront

Last seen in Sujoy Ghsoh’s Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be marking her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's next thriller The Buckingham Murders in which she features as well. In addition to this, she has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, on the other hand, has two movies in the pipeline that are up for release. Out of which, one is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film also stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. He also has Excel Entertainment’s Yudhra in his kitty.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor drops pics of birthday girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with Taimur-Jeh; calls her ‘little princess’