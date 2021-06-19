RIP Milkha Singh: Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Shibani Dandekar & others mourn the loss of 'true champion'

As the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh left for his heavenly abode, Bollywood poured in heartfelt tributes. Now, Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Shibhani Dandekar and others have mourned his loss.

The legendary athlete passed away after a long battle with COVID 19 in Chandigarh on June 18. Since the news of his demise broke, fans, citizens and others have been paying tributes to the legend. Now, Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, , Shibhani Dandekar, Sunny Deol and others have also remembered the legend and offered heartfelt tributes to him.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Big B tweeted, "T 3940 - In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human .. Waheguru di Mehr .. prayer." On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, , Zoya Akhtar, Sonu Sood, Diljit Dosanjh shared photos of the legendary sprinter as they remembered him. Shibhani Dandekar, who happened to have spent time with his family and him due to Farhan Akhtar's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for the late legend and his late wife Nirmal Kaur.

Shibani shared a photo from the good old days with Farhan, Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Kaur. Along with it, she wrote, "One of the greatest memories I have is meeting Milkha ji and his lovely family (just the one time) and eating aloo parathas with lots of butter (of course) in his home. He told us stories from his days… and what incredible stories they were … the journey of a man with tremendous courage, fighting spirit, and perseverance. Through all the hardship he never lost the qualities that made him such a great human and I found myself instantly drawn to him.. I loved him immediately.He had such a warm heart, was such a gentle soul and had this way of lighting up a room with his infectious energy. He really is the true champion that this country knows him as but I learnt that he is also one of the kindest people this world has ever had ..there will never be another like you Milkha ji .. will miss your beautiful laugh .. hope you are dancing in the clouds with Nirmal aunty .. you will both greatly missed Love you."

Take a look at Bollywood's condolences:

T 3940 - In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human ..

Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 19, 2021

Milkha Singh ji welcomed us into his home and his lovely wife fed us the most unforgettable aloo parathas I've ever had... He truly was an incredible sportsman, phenomenal host and above all an amazing human being... will be truly & deeply missed...pic.twitter.com/v30wbHq9L1 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 19, 2021

He believed he could fly and boy he did. Go well sir. Try and come again to inspire the next generations. #MilkhaSingh — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 19, 2021

He may have left us, but we will never be without him. Every Indian athlete since that famous race, probably carries in their heart a spark of possibility lit by #MilkhaSingh ji. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 19, 2021

Inspired generations. Will continue to inspire for generations. The #FlyingSikh RIP #MilkhaSingh Ji. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) June 19, 2021

Anil Kapoor took to social media to share photos from Dil Dhadakne Do promotions with Milkha Singh. The photos also featured , , Shefali Shah, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar. As Anil Kapoor remembered the legend, he expressed how he will be deeply missed in a heartfelt note. He wrote, "Milkha Singh ji welcomed us into his home and his lovely wife fed us the most unforgettable aloo parathas I've ever had... He truly was an incredible sportsman, phenomenal host and above all an amazing human being... will be truly & deeply missed..."

Many others like Anubhav Sinha, Kunal Kohli, Arjun Rampal, Vishal Dadlani offered their condolences as the legendary athlete passed away. Milkha Singh was admitted to PGIMER and was being treated for post COVID complications. His health deteriorated on June 18, 2021, and at 11:30 PM he passed away. His death came 5 days after his wife Nirmal Kaur's demise. His family issued a statement to the media post the demise. Since then, tributes from sportspersons, politicians and citizens have been coming in on social media.

