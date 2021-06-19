RIP Milkha Singh: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli mourn Flying Sikh’s demise: Say his legacy will live on

As Milkha Singh breathed his last on June 18, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli penned heartfelt notes for the legendary athlete.

Legendary athlete Milkha Singh is no more with us. He breathed his last on Friday (June 18) due to COVID 19 complications in Chandigarh. Needless to say, Milkha Singh’s demise came as a massive shock for the entire nation and everyone has been mourning the demise of the Flying Sikh. Not just commoners, but several celebs and sports personalities have also been paying heartfelt condolences to the legendary athlete on social media. Joining them, and Virat Kohli have also mourned his demise.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress shared a throwback picture of Milkha Singh from the grounds. In the caption, she wrote how the Flying Sikh’s legacy will live on. Anushka wrote, “Your legacy will live on and inspire! RIP #MilkhaSingh ji” along with folded hands emoticon. On the other hand, Virat shared also shared a throwback pic of himself with Milkha Singh and mention that the legendary athlete will never be forgotten. He tweeted, “A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace #MilkhaSingh ji. You will never be forgotten.”

Take a look at Virat Kohli’s tweet for Milkha Singh:

A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace #MilkhaSingh ji . You will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/IXVmM86Hiv — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 19, 2021

Check out Anushka Sharma’s post for Milkha Singh here:

Earlier, had also mourned Milkha Singh’s demise with a heartfelt post. He tweeted, “Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen! May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir.”

Also Read: Milkha Singh Demise: Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Flying Sikh: May you have a golden run in heaven

Share your comment ×