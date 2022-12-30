RIP Pele: Abhishek Bachchan recalls watching his matches with Amitabh Bachchan; Vicky Kaushal mourns his death

Brazilian football legend Pele (Edson Arantes do Nascimento), is no more. He passed away on Thursday at the age of 82, after a battle with cancer. Regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, Pele is the only player in history to have won three World Cups. As news of his death surfaced, a wave of condolences poured in on social media from all corners. The government of Brazil declared three days of mourning for the King of football. Bollywood celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal, Anupam Kher, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and many others also paid tributes to Brazilian icon, through posts on social media. Abhishek Bachchan recalls watching Pele’s football matches with Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram to pay tribute, and recalled childhood memories of watching Pele’s football matches with his father Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing his pictures, he wrote that it was his father Amitabh Bachchan who introduced Abhishek to the legendary footballer. “As a child my father introduced me to Pelé and his magic. And thus began a lifelong love for football. We had shelves filled with VHS tapes of his and the Brazilian team’s matches. I would religiously watch them with my father. A magician we’ve all been blessed to witness,” wrote Abhishek. He further wrote that he got Pele’s autographed jersey a few years ago, and it is one of his prized possessions. Abhishek wrote, “A few years ago, whilst visiting India I somehow managed to get an autographed jersey of his. It has pride of placement in my office. Thank you, sir for teaching us about joga bonito and being such a hero and idol to billions. Rest in Peace to the greatest!” Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal and other Bollywood celebs mourn Pele’s death Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share an old picture of Pele and wrote, “King,” while Vicky Kaushal shared a black and white picture, and wrote, “RIP.” Shilpa Shetty also wrote, “Legend #Pele Rest in peace.” AR Rahman remembered the iconic footballer, and shared a music video tribute 'Ginga' that he had composed for the film 'Pele: Birth of a legend', in 2016. He tweeted, “Rest in peace legend #pele I dedicate this song …honouring your legacy.” The biographical film revolved around the early life of Pele and his journey with Brazil to win the 1958 FIFA World Cup.

Ajay Devgn shared a heartfelt tribute that read, “I join the rest of the world in grieving for the Football Legend Pele. He was synonymous with the sport that the world continues to be enamoured with. May the Legend’s soul find eternal peace. Wherever football is played, your mention will always come.” Anupam Kher shared pictures of the football legend, and called him a ‘game changer’. He tweeted, “Dearest Pele! You and your game, and the way you played it, will always be #GameChanger for millions of people all the world. Whether they played football or not. Thank you for your inspiring life. #RipLegend #OmShanti #Pele.” Fans share a scene from 1979 film Golmaal that mentioned Pele Twitterati also dug out a particular scene from Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Golmaal, which mentioned Pele. During his career, Pele was given various nicknames- ‘The black pearl,’ ‘The King of football’, or simply ‘The King’ (O Rei). The scene from Golmaal showed Utpal Dutt interviewing Amol Palekar for a job, during which he asks him about ‘black pearl’ or Pele. Pele’s first trip to India was back in 1977, and at the time, he was playing for New York Cosmos team. Pele played an exhibition match against Mohun Bagan at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Pele passed away on Thursday at a Sao Paulo hospital. He was battling kidney problems and colon cancer. He had reportedly been undergoing therapy, but he stopped responding to medical procedures and was shifted to palliative care. His daughter Kely Cristina Nascimento shared an Instagram post on Thursday soon after Pele’s death. The picture showed several set of hands holding Pele’s hand. In her caption, she thanked her father and expressed her love. “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace," read the translation of the Instagram post.

